Attorney General Morrisey Sues Alleged Unlicensed ‘Contractor’

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed suit against a Charleston man who allegedly performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha County without a license.



So far, one complainant was listed in the lawsuit against Larry Morehead, but the Attorney General said in court papers he “has reason to believe many more consumers fell victim to the Defendant’s unlawful conduct.” The complaint alleges Morehead failed to complete work on her roof.



“This lawsuit should serve as a warning to others who are tempted to conduct their business in West Virginia without a license and defraud their customers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will vigorously investigate, and if necessary litigate, any violation of the state’s consumer protection laws.”



The Attorney General is asking the Circuit Court of Kanawha County to bar Morehead from engaging in home improvement or contracting services unless and until he is properly licensed.



According to the lawsuit, Morehead had been doing business as L&M Construction since December 2020.



Read a copy of the lawsuit at: https://bit.ly/3YZRCBZ.



Anyone who believes they are a victim of this practice or any other scam can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.