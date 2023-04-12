Attorney General Morrisey Urges Caution During Last-Minute Tax Filing

CHARLESTON — With only a few days left until the April 18 tax filing deadline, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds last-minute filers to take their time filling out personal information.



“It’s easy to feel rushed when you have a limited amount of time,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “However, make sure you take enough time to fill out everything correctly and send your information to the right place.”



Getting things right in the beginning means no delay in a potential tax refund or confusion caused by submitting incorrect information.



Attorney General Morrisey advises consumers to follow some simple steps to avoid making a last-minute mistake:

File electronically. It’s time efficient, safer and ensures a faster tax refund.

Double check your information.

If you decide to mail your tax return, double check the mailing address at IRS.gov.

Make sure to validate the legitimacy of any tax preparer or tax filing service you use.

Shred any discarded documents that contains personal information. Doing so makes it harder for thieves to steal information.

Be aware of scammers who claim to be IRS representatives as they request personal information. Scammers often make these requests with threat of arrest or lawsuit, but consumers should not comply.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of a tax-related scam or identity theft, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 800-368-8808 or online at www.ago.wv.gov.



Find more information at www.irs.gov/identitytheft or www.ftc.gov/identitytheft.