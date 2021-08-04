Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers of Government Grant Scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WWNR) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors calling with the promise of government grants.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has heard of calls from scammers claiming to represent the Department of Health and Human Resources. The impostors instructed consumers to wire money in order for their government grant application to be processed and the grant received.

In some instances, the impostor had the consumer’s full Social Security number and other personal information.

“A state agency will never call a consumer and ask them to wire money in order to receive a government grant,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Hang up. This is a scam. This just shows how very important it is to protect your personal, identifiable information and confirm the legitimacy of anyone asking for your money.”

To avoid becoming a victim of a potential scam, do not give out personal information via phone, mail or internet unless you can verify the identity of the recipient. In addition, be wary of anyone who uses bullying tactics or asks for payment via purchase of a prepaid card.

Anyone with consumer protection questions or potential complaints should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.