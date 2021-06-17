Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office Sets June Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV -(WWNR)— Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

June 18: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Mount Hope Public Library, 500 Main St., Mount Hope

June 22: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main St., Beckley

June 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood

June 25: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope

June 28: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Greenbrier County Courthouse, 912 Court St., Lewisburg

​For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.