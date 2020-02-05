Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow enters portal as non-grad transfer

Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow is in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Whitlow started at Auburn for the past two seasons, rushing for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns on 306 carries. He appeared in 24 games, missing several weeks last fall following knee surgery.

The LaFayette, Alabama, native is not a graduate transfer, so he will have to sit out the 2020 season unless he receives an immediate-eligibility wavier.

Whitlow redshirted in 2017 for Auburn. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors after rushing for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.