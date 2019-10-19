Auburn Tigers set PATs made record; streak ends on next kick

Auburn’s impeccable timing beat its NCAA-record kicking on Saturday.

Not long after setting the FBS record for the most consecutive made extra points with 303 — and naturally celebrating it on Twitter with an emoji and exclamation point — Auburn missed the following PAT.

“We’re a kicking school,” one fan tweeted before retracting it later with, “I take this back.”

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson set the PAT record with 4:19 left in the third quarter. The school’s streak had begun in 2013 — and it ended with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter.

🚨 NCAA RECORD 🚨 The most consecutive extra points in FBS history!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/y8Y8FIH8H0 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 19, 2019

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams to put the Tigers ahead on Arkansas 37-10, but Carlson missed the extra point attempt.

“Should’ve knocked on wood,” another fan tweeted. Auburn won the game 51-10.