30.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 10:44pm

Audio threat to fly plane into US Capitol for death of Iranian general sent to NY air-traffic controllers

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



National security officials said authorities have been briefed about a threat sent Tuesday to air-traffic controllers in New York that a plane will crash into the Capitol in Washington

“We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday,” according to an audio recorded threat obtained by CBS News. “Soleimani will be avenged.”

It referred to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed in Iraq last year in a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Trump. American officials deemed Soleimani — the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force — as dangerous as the Islamic State and held him responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. troops. 

Iran has vowed revenge for the Jan. 3, 2020 killing. At the time, Iran retaliated with an airstrike of its own on a military base in Iraq, resulting in concussions for up to 100 U.S. troops

A national security official told Fox News that “relevant agencies” were briefed on Tuesday’s incident and that “while it is possible it is a hoax, it is being taken seriously.”

In a statement to Fox News, the FBI said it “takes all threats of violence to public safety seriously.” The Capitol Police was working with federal law enforcement partners. 

The Federal Aviation Administration works with authorities and national security partners on “reported security threats that may impact aviation safety,” it said in a statement.

Congress is expected to meet Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November presidential election. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a Tuesday tweet, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif remembered Soleimani, saying he was “cowardly assassinated by the terrorist-in-chief.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Audio threat to fly plane into US Capitol for death of Iranian general sent to NY air-traffic controllers

News WWNR -
0
National security officials said authorities have been briefed about a threat sent Tuesday to air-traffic controllers in New York that a plane will...
Read more

Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

News WWNR -
0
On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters...
Read more

Milan’s Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are nearing free agency. What should the Italian giants do?

News WWNR -
0
AC Milan take on Juventus on Wednesday -- 2:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN2 -- from their perch at the...
Read more

NY assemblyman-elect says Cuomo wanted the responsibility, so blame rests with him

News WWNR -
0
A day before New York Assemblyman-elect Mike Lawler takes office, the Republican is already taking aim at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his response...
Read more

Massachusetts veteran returns sword he stole from statue 40 years ago

News WWNR -
0
WESTFIELD, Mass. – A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters...
Read more
News

Milan’s Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are nearing free agency. What should the Italian giants do?

WWNR -
0
AC Milan take on Juventus on Wednesday -- 2:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN2 -- from their perch at the...
Read more
News

NY assemblyman-elect says Cuomo wanted the responsibility, so blame rests with him

WWNR -
0
A day before New York Assemblyman-elect Mike Lawler takes office, the Republican is already taking aim at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his response...
Read more
News

Massachusetts veteran returns sword he stole from statue 40 years ago

WWNR -
0
WESTFIELD, Mass. – A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the...
Read more
News

Epstein’s final cellmate questioned by AG Barr after apparent suicide: report

WWNR -
0
The last inmate to occupy a cell with Jeffrey Epstein was personally questioned by U.S. Attorney General William Barr shortly after the disgraced financier’s...
Read more
Money

We Were Wrong About AT&amp;T

WWNR -
0
We Were Wrong About AT&amp;T Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap