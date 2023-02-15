AUDITOR, AARP, LAWMAKERS ANNOUNCE RESTITUTION ASSISTANCE FUND TO HELP VICTIMS OF SCAMS



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey and AARP-West

Virginia joined with lawmakers to announce legislation that will help West Virginians who are

victims of scams.



The Victim Restitution Assistance bill (SB 576 / HB 3250) will establish a fund to help all victims

of securities violations, with an emphasis on helping seniors and vulnerable adults. Seniors who

fall victim to unscrupulous scams can lose their entire retirement savings, money they worked a

lifetime to save. Until now, there has been nowhere for any victims of scams to turn for help in

rebuilding their savings. This fund would provide a lifeline by authorizing restitution to victims

when their retirement accounts have been decimated by unscrupulous actors.

“We are proud to once again partner with AARP-West Virginia to help protect West Virginia

taxpayers. As the Securities Commissioner for the State, we see victims who lose their entire life

savings to these scam artists, and they are left with nothing. With SB 576, we have developed a

way to establish a fund to help all scam victims get back on their feet, without a cost to the state.

It’s a win, win.” Auditor McCuskey said. “Additionally, this type of fraud is widely under reported

because there is a sense of shame associated with falling victim to scam artists. My hope is that

with this fund, we will encourage people to come forward to ask for help, allowing my office to

identify and fight the fraud, while offering a lifeline.”

“On behalf of our 230,000 members in the Mountain State, we thank Auditor McCuskey for his

continued commitment to strengthen protections for older West Virginians targeted by those

seeking to commit financial crimes,” AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller said.

“The financial losses suffered by older victims are often greater, with more to lose from their years

of hard work, savings and benefits. This legislation will help those who have less time to

recuperate these losses and bear the devastating financial and emotional toll of these crimes.”

The Securities Commission of the State Auditor’s Office regulates those who offer or sell securities

or render advice for a fee about investments in West Virginia. A small portion of the fees, already

generated from the regulation of securities, will be set aside to fund these awards. This will come at

no cost to taxpayers and will not raise existing fees.

This fund will be for victims of scams who are awarded restitution in a final order issued by the

West Virginia Securities Commission or by a court for a violation of West Virginia Securities law

and will only be available when there is no option of recovery from the scam artist. Seniors and

vulnerable adults can request up to 50% restitution, all others can request up to 25% restitution.

Americans continue to be hit hard by a surge in investment scams. Losses in 2021 reached nearly

$1.5 billion across more than 20,000 victims, according to the FBI. This continues the stark

increases in both victims and financial losses, with reported losses by older adults more than

tripling in 2021; an increase driven in large part by a surge in reports of losses to cryptocurrency

investment scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Senator Ryan Weld and Delegate Steve Westfall are lead sponsors of the bill.

“I am proud to partner with Auditor McCuskey and AARP-West Virginia to help ensure that those

who have been robbed of their savings have a pathway to recoup their losses and help them live out

the retirement they’d planned for,” Senator Weld said. “SB 576 creates that path and that’s why

I’ve introduced it here in the Senate.”

“I am proud to sponsor this legislation and am hopeful my colleagues will work quickly to pass this

bill,” Delegate Steve Westfall said. “This restitution fund could be life changing for victims of

fraud. This comes with no additional costs so it makes good financial sense and anytime we can

help West Virginians, particularly our seniors, we should do it.”

This legislation builds on successful efforts by the WV State Auditor’s Office and AARP-West

Virginia to protect seniors. In 2020, a bill was passed to allow broker-dealers to alert the Securities

Commission when there is suspected fraudulent activity on a retirement account, so the Auditor’s

Office can stop the fraud before the funds are depleted. In 2022, another law was passed to allow

the Auditor’s Securities Commission to share information about financial fraud with DHHR’s

Senior Services division. Where there is financial abuse, there can be physical abuse and this law

has allowed the sharing of information to best protect the state’s seniors.