64.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:34pm

Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


FILE PHOTO: A woman poses for a picture in front of the Sydney Opera House amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to host more people and public attractions to reopen, as Canberra moves to revive the country’s ailing economy.

Australia has recorded about 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, and with new infections now largely under control, it has embarked on a three-step plan to remove the bulk of curbs by July.

In Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), cafes and restaurants were allowed to cater for 50 seated patrons, while 20 guests will be allowed to attend a funeral. Both were previously limited to 10 people.

Public attractions, such as Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, art galleries, museums and libraries were also allowed to reopen.

In Victoria state, which has taken the most cautious approach to reopening, restaurants and cafes could reopen on Monday. However, patrons are restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

Australia hopes removing restrictions will boost economic growth, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said additional, targeted stimulus would be needed.

Australia’s government and central bank has pledged about A$250 billion ($167 billion) in stimulus, though the bulk of this is expected to end by September.

Morrison said his government is considering a plan to offer homeowners one-off grants for renovations, while federal infrastructure projects will be bought forward.

“A big part of coming out of the COVID-19 crisis is our infrastructure spending,” Morrison told 2GB Radio.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

NYU-trained lawyer accused of hurling Molotov cocktail at marked NYPD vehicle

News WWNR -
0
A Ivy League-educated lawyer and member of a Brooklyn community board was among those arrested for hurling a Molotov cocktail at a marked...
Read more

Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A woman poses for a picture in front of the Sydney Opera House amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...
Read more

Joe Biden, wearing mask, visits protest site in Delaware

News WWNR -
0
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday visited a location where protesters have been demonstrating against police brutality and racial inequality, according to...
Read more

JR Smith beats up man who allegedly damaged his truck

News WWNR -
0
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is seen in video published by TMZ Sports on Sunday beating up a man who allegedly damaged...
Read more

Philadelphia faces looting, police cars ransacked as Trump demands ‘Law & Order’ amid George Floyd unrest

News WWNR -
0
Looters were ransacking parts of Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon following a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NYU-trained lawyer accused of hurling Molotov cocktail at marked NYPD vehicle

WWNR -
0
A Ivy League-educated lawyer and member of a Brooklyn community board was among those arrested for hurling a Molotov cocktail at a marked...
Read more
News

Joe Biden, wearing mask, visits protest site in Delaware

WWNR -
0
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday visited a location where protesters have been demonstrating against police brutality and racial inequality, according to...
Read more
News

JR Smith beats up man who allegedly damaged his truck

WWNR -
0
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is seen in video published by TMZ Sports on Sunday beating up a man who allegedly damaged...
Read more
News

Philadelphia faces looting, police cars ransacked as Trump demands ‘Law & Order’ amid George Floyd unrest

WWNR -
0
Looters were ransacking parts of Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon following a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who...
Read more
News

Juan Williams: George Floyd death – No more us vs. them policing. These changes will bring healing

WWNR -
0
The fear of police among black and brown people can be puzzling to whites who find comfort in the famous “Thin Blue Line”...
Read more
News

Rep. Demings says internal review needed at every law enforcement agency in the country

WWNR -
0
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said on Sunday that the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis proves that "it is...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap