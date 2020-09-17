54.8 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:32am

Australian airline Qantas’ ‘flight to nowhere’ sells out in 10 minutes, report says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Australian air carrier Qantas announced that a seven-hour scenic “flight to nowhere,” which will take off and land at the same airport amid interstate travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, sold out in 10 minutes, according to a report.

The unusual flight is scheduled to depart from Sydney on Oct. 10 and return on the same day, making absolutely no stops while promising passengers low-level scenic views over Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef, among other spots.

Buyers quickly snatched up the 134 available seats, priced between $575 and $2,765 depending on the seating class, a Qantas spokeswoman told Reuters. Passengers are set to travel on a wide-body Boeing 787, normally used for long-distance international travel.

SPIRIT PASSENGER ESCORTED OFF PLANE AFTER RACIAL, ANTI-MASK RANT: ‘I AM A QUEEN FROM CALIFORNIA’

A Qantas Airways Airbus A330-300 jet takes off from Sydney International Airport over the city skyline, Dec. 18, 2015. (REUTERS/Jason Reed/File photo)

A Qantas Airways Airbus A330-300 jet takes off from Sydney International Airport over the city skyline, Dec. 18, 2015. (REUTERS/Jason Reed/File photo)

“It’s probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history,” the spokeswoman added. “People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we’ll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open.”

Last month, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline shed 20% of its overall jobs during the summer and the coronavirus pandemic has “made for the worst trading conditions in our 100-year history.”

He added, “To put it simply, we’re an airline that can’t really fly to many places – at least for now.”

Other airlines have offered similar sightseeing flights in Asia, as the region has seen a 97.5% decrease in international travel amid tougher border restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

Airlines in Taiwan and Japan recently conducted similar flights to provide customers with the pleasures of air travel and help with steep declines in revenue.

MOTHER ASKED TO DEPLANE SOUTHWEST FLIGHT WITH HER 2-YEAR-OLD BECAUSE HE WASN’T WEARING A MASK, SHE SAYS

Chen Shu Tze, 44, an engineer from Taipei, signed up for an upcoming Tigerair Taiwan flight expected to depart the city and circle over South Korea’s Jeju Island, the news organization reported.

Tze said she signed up due to her recent lack of air travel and because the flight — which cost $236 — included a one-year voucher for round-trip tickets from Taiwan to Korea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The pandemic has a devasting impact on the tourism and airline industry, so I want to help boost the economy, and I miss flying,” she told Reuters.



Source link

Recent Articles

Australian airline Qantas’ ‘flight to nowhere’ sells out in 10 minutes, report says

News WWNR -
0
Australian air carrier Qantas announced that a seven-hour scenic "flight to nowhere," which will take off and land at the same airport amid interstate travel restrictions...
Read more

Dr. Scott Atlas says YouTube censorship of coronavirus information reminiscent of ‘third world countries’

News WWNR -
0
A video of White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas questioning the need for universal social distancing measures was removed from YouTube this...
Read more

Playstation 5 showcase featuring Spider-Man, FFXVI a big win for Sony

News WWNR -
0
My biggest takeaway from Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday was that it was full of great visuals and announcements, with a terrific...
Read more

Herschel Walker credits Trump for Big Ten football return: President became ‘voice for the voiceless’

News WWNR -
0
Herschel Walker played his college football in the Southeastern Conference, but he's as happy as the next fan that Big Ten football is back...
Read more

Lindsey Graham announces Comey’s ‘day of reckoning’ before Senate, says Mueller ‘declined’

News WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify on his own volition...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dr. Scott Atlas says YouTube censorship of coronavirus information reminiscent of ‘third world countries’

WWNR -
0
A video of White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas questioning the need for universal social distancing measures was removed from YouTube this...
Read more
News

Playstation 5 showcase featuring Spider-Man, FFXVI a big win for Sony

WWNR -
0
My biggest takeaway from Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday was that it was full of great visuals and announcements, with a terrific...
Read more
News

Herschel Walker credits Trump for Big Ten football return: President became ‘voice for the voiceless’

WWNR -
0
Herschel Walker played his college football in the Southeastern Conference, but he's as happy as the next fan that Big Ten football is back...
Read more
News

Lindsey Graham announces Comey’s ‘day of reckoning’ before Senate, says Mueller ‘declined’

WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify on his own volition...
Read more
News

US officials plan to move forward with enforcing UN sanctions on Iran

WWNR -
0
State Department officials said Wednesday that it will push forward with U.S. sanctions against Iran, and will impose sanctions on anyone who violates...
Read more
News

Nevada AG criticizes Trump’s ‘nonsense’ claim that governor will ‘cheat’ with ballots

WWNR -
0
It's "nonsense" for President Trump to claim Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will "cheat" in the upcoming election, the state's attorney general told "The...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap