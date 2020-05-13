50.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:32pm

Australians told to ‘maintain vigilance’ as coronavirus curbs eased

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australians need to stay on guard against new outbreaks of novel coronavirus as mobility restrictions are eased across the country this week, authorities said, as the death toll rose to 98 on Wednesday.

A worker disinfects a bench at Westmead Hospital amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australia is one of the most successful countries in its handling of the pandemic, with about 7,000 cases and the average daily increase sliding to just 0.14%.

But the COVID-19 crisis would be a “marathon, not a sprint”, Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Philip Gaetjens told a parliamentary committee as it began looking into Australia’s response to the pandemic on Wednesday.

New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, recorded six new cases overnight after zero on Tuesday, with three linked to community transmission.

The death toll rose after an 81-year-old woman who contracted the virus on the Ruby Princess cruise ship died overnight.

With some mobility restrictions set to be lifted in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state on Friday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned residents to not let their guard down.

“It is important for us to all take precautions because there will be many more people out and about (from Friday), and out and about for recreation as opposed to other reasons,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“We should feel very fortunate we are in this position as we ease restrictions … but it also means we have to maintain our vigilance and get tested if we have the mildest symptoms.”

In Victoria, where lockdown laws are being eased to allow small dinner parties, fishing and hikes, new cases rose by seven on Wednesday after 17 the previous day.

Images on social media showed Melbourne residents braving cold and wet weather to enjoy their newfound freedom.

Australia hopes to remove most of the restrictions imposed in March within three months in an attempt to get nearly one million people back to work.

Despite the relatively swift resumption of economic activity, Australia is facing its biggest economic contraction on record with unemployment seen doubling to almost 10% by June. [nL4N2CQ0JK]

However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects a rapid economic recovery once the lockdown rules are eased. [nL4N2CU05X]

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Reporter’s Notebook: Capitol Hill tries catching up to coronavirus war

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.I heard the dog before I saw it.As...
Read more

Australians told to ‘maintain vigilance’ as coronavirus curbs eased

News WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians need to stay on guard against new outbreaks of novel coronavirus as mobility restrictions are eased across the country...
Read more

Trump approval dips amid mounting coronavirus death toll, trails Biden by 8 points: Reuters/Ipsos poll

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House...
Read more

Former NBA guard Mo Williams named Alabama State head coach

News WWNR -
0
Alabama State named former NBA point guard Mo Williams as its head coach Tuesday."It's a great day to be a Hornet," Williams said....
Read more

Biden blasts McConnell claim about Obama pandemic prep as a ‘Bunch of malarkey’

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Tuesday, accusing him of spreading "malarkey" about the Obama administration's preparation for pandemics like the coronavirus...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Reporter’s Notebook: Capitol Hill tries catching up to coronavirus war

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.I heard the dog before I saw it.As...
Read more
News

Trump approval dips amid mounting coronavirus death toll, trails Biden by 8 points: Reuters/Ipsos poll

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House...
Read more
News

Former NBA guard Mo Williams named Alabama State head coach

WWNR -
0
Alabama State named former NBA point guard Mo Williams as its head coach Tuesday."It's a great day to be a Hornet," Williams said....
Read more
News

Biden blasts McConnell claim about Obama pandemic prep as a ‘Bunch of malarkey’

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Tuesday, accusing him of spreading "malarkey" about the Obama administration's preparation for pandemics like the coronavirus...
Read more
News

Revived legislation seeks to end monopoly of meat industry, open markets to small farmers amid coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.As the United States meat industry has been...
Read more
News

South Carolina AG: China’s coronavirus response was ‘disgusting,’ Congress must investigate

WWNR -
0
Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said on...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap