54.4 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 23, 2020 4:52pm

Austria stops train from Italy due to suspected coronavirus infections

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria has denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

“Tonight a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border,” the interior ministry said.

The Italian State Railways had informed Austrian train operator OBB that there were two people with fever symptoms on the train, the ministry’s statement said.

The train was now waiting at the Brenner Pass on Italian territory. “The further procedure is currently being discussed together with the Italian authorities.”

It is unclear when the train will be able to continue on its journey, an OBB spokesman said.

Italy is battling with an explosion of coronavirus cases, which rose on Saturday to more than 150, with three deaths. The government has closed off the worst-hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Austria’s interior minister Karl Nehammer said earlier on Sunday that a coronavirus task force will meet on Monday to discuss whether to introduce border controls with Italy.

Such border controls could be established within an hour, said General Franz Lang, who is responsible for public security.

There have been 181 suspected coronavirus cases in Austria, with none confirmed, according to the interior minister.

Peter Kaiser, governor of the province of Carinthia which borders Northern Italy, advised against travelling to Italy on Sunday.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Giles Elgood and Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Biden claims Russian bots were attacking him on Facebook

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden claimed in an interview televised Sunday that Russians had spent a "lot of money" on bots to go on Facebook and...
Read more

Austria stops train from Italy due to suspected coronavirus infections

News WWNR -
0
VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus,...
Read more

Rep. Ratcliffe on Russia reportedly trying to interfere with 2020 election: Dems ‘leaked information that’s not accurate’

News WWNR -
0
In an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, addressed reports that Russia is allegedly trying to interfere with 2020 election,...
Read more

Ryan Newman being treated for head injury, has no internal injuries

News WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but...
Read more

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S....
Read more

Related Stories

News

Biden claims Russian bots were attacking him on Facebook

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden claimed in an interview televised Sunday that Russians had spent a "lot of money" on bots to go on Facebook and...
Read more
News

Rep. Ratcliffe on Russia reportedly trying to interfere with 2020 election: Dems ‘leaked information that’s not accurate’

WWNR -
0
In an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, addressed reports that Russia is allegedly trying to interfere with 2020 election,...
Read more
News

Ryan Newman being treated for head injury, has no internal injuries

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but...
Read more
News

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S....
Read more
News

Joe Concha on media’s reaction to Sanders’ Nevada win: ‘This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up’

WWNR -
0
The Hill's Joe Concha reacted on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday to Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory saying, “This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up.”Sanders'...
Read more
Money

Mid-Quarter Status Check: Why Are The Markets Turning A Blind Eye?

WWNR -
0
Not even 2 months into the new year and how many fresh highs? The recent low volatility environment can give the impression that...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap