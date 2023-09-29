Automatic Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced an automatic supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2023 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $47 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.



The supplemental payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail.



This is a one-time payment. All clients should receive payment by mid-October.