Babydog to undergoes ACL surgery

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that their beloved English Bulldog, Babydog, will be undergoing ACL surgery on one of her knees, Tuesday, February 13th, at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.



Babydog is facing challenges with both of her hind knees, with the surgery for the other knee planned within the next 2-4 months.



Babydog, who has captured the hearts of West Virginians across the state, has been a constant companion to Gov. Justice and his family. She has become a familiar face in the Governor’s office and at public events, loving everyone and bringing a smile to all who meet her.



“It’s heartbreaking to see Babydog in pain,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re hopeful these surgeries will provide her with the relief she needs to get back on the road with me meeting West Virginians and snacking on chicken nuggets.



“We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the thoughts and prayers of everyone who loves Babydog as much as we do. We ask for your continued prayers for her successful surgery and speedy recovery.”



Updates on Babydog’s condition will be provided following the surgery.