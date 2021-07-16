Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested.

Rupert, WV – (WWNR) – An arrest has been made for an armed robbery in Greenbrier County.

WV State Police arrested Gary Lee Toler of Princeton on Thursday. He’s believed to be the man caught on security camera robbing the Summit Community Bank in Rupert Wednesday afternoon. The suspect held up the bank at gunpoint, forcing employees to hand over money from the bank’s vault.

Toler is charged with armed robbery and grand larceny and is being held without bond in the Southern Regional Jail. Some of the stolen money was recovered.

Investigators say a woman was with Toler at the time of the robbery, but she is not being charged in this case.