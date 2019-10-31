Barack Obama too ‘establishment’ for Sharpton-AOC Democrats, Larry Elder says

Former President Barack Obama’s comments this week on America’s “woke” culture could lead him to be considered “establishment” by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, according to conservative author and radio host Larry Elder.

The party of Obama is now shifting leftward behind people such as New York City civil rights activist Al Sharpton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Elder claimed Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think Barack Obama realizes that his party is being pulled way to the left by The Squad and by people like so-called kingmaker Al Sharpton,” Elder said. “If Obama ran [for president] right now he would be dismissed as establishment.”

Elder was responding to comments the former president made at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re always politically woke, and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly,” Obama said.

“The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids, and share certain things with you.”

Elder claimed Obama’s comments show he is concerned about some of the ideas and platforms pushed by the far left.

“For Barack Obama to come out and say all this shows how nervous he is about the Green New Deal, a $15 minimum wage, illegal aliens getting health care …,” he said.

At the forum, Obama’s remarks were essentially an expanded version of a saying the 44th president often employed while in office: “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Obama’s comments Tuesday showed the ex-president embracing the image of a practical elder statesman at a time when his party is drifting ever-leftward, essentially urging young party activists to reconsider a culture of calling out those who run afoul of their worldview, whether in the language they use or the policies they espouse.

He specifically noted that a trend he sees on college campuses could do more harm than good, suggesting young people are focusing more on casting judgment on others than advancing positive change.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.