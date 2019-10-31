60.7 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 31, 2019 2:51am

Barack Obama too ‘establishment’ for Sharpton-AOC Democrats, Larry Elder says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former President Barack Obama’s comments this week on America’s “woke” culture could lead him to be considered “establishment” by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, according to conservative author and radio host Larry Elder.

The party of Obama is now shifting leftward behind people such as New York City civil rights activist Al Sharpton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Elder claimed Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think Barack Obama realizes that his party is being pulled way to the left by The Squad and by people like so-called kingmaker Al Sharpton,” Elder said. “If Obama ran [for president] right now he would be dismissed as establishment.”

“If Obama ran [for president] right now he would be dismissed as establishment.”

— Larry Elder, conservative author and radio host

OBAMA SOUNDS OFF ON CANCEL CULTURE, ‘WOKE’ PURITY: ‘THAT IS NOT ACTIVISM’

Elder was responding to comments the former president made at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re always politically woke, and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly,” Obama said.

More from the Media

“The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids, and share certain things with you.”

Elder claimed Obama’s comments show he is concerned about some of the ideas and platforms pushed by the far left.

“For Barack Obama to come out and say all this shows how nervous he is about the Green New Deal, a $15 minimum wage, illegal aliens getting health care …,” he said.

At the forum, Obama’s remarks were essentially an expanded version of a saying the 44th president often employed while in office: “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Obama’s comments Tuesday showed the ex-president embracing the image of a practical elder statesman at a time when his party is drifting ever-leftward, essentially urging young party activists to reconsider a culture of calling out those who run afoul of their worldview, whether in the language they use or the policies they espouse.

He specifically noted that a trend he sees on college campuses could do more harm than good, suggesting young people are focusing more on casting judgment on others than advancing positive change.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Barack Obama too ‘establishment’ for Sharpton-AOC Democrats, Larry Elder says

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama's comments this week on America's "woke" culture could lead him to be considered "establishment" by the progressive wing of the...
Read more

Chile backs out of hosting APEC summit amid protest

News WWNR -
0
Chile will no longer host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month amid widespread unrest in the country, President Sebastián Piñera...
Read more

Former CIA Director Brennan: Votes were swayed by Russian influence operation

News WWNR -
0
Former CIA director John Brennan speaks during a forum on election security titled, “2020 Vision: Intelligence and the U.S. Presidential Election” at the...
Read more

Anfield thriller shows that Liverpool Arsenal are on different paths

News WWNR -
0
LIVERPOOL, England -- During Unai Emery's first interview as Arsenal manager in May 2018, he condensed his philosophy into one memorable soundbite: "I...
Read more

Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle and more comedians weigh in, bluntly, on ‘cancel culture’

News WWNR -
0
Comedians, as a breed, aren't well known for holding back. Now, many are sounding off, in blunt terms, about so-called "cancel culture."Cancel culture is...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Chile backs out of hosting APEC summit amid protest

WWNR -
0
Chile will no longer host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month amid widespread unrest in the country, President Sebastián Piñera...
Read more
News

Former CIA Director Brennan: Votes were swayed by Russian influence operation

WWNR -
0
Former CIA director John Brennan speaks during a forum on election security titled, “2020 Vision: Intelligence and the U.S. Presidential Election” at the...
Read more
News

Anfield thriller shows that Liverpool Arsenal are on different paths

WWNR -
0
LIVERPOOL, England -- During Unai Emery's first interview as Arsenal manager in May 2018, he condensed his philosophy into one memorable soundbite: "I...
Read more
News

Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle and more comedians weigh in, bluntly, on ‘cancel culture’

WWNR -
0
Comedians, as a breed, aren't well known for holding back. Now, many are sounding off, in blunt terms, about so-called "cancel culture."Cancel culture is...
Read more
News

Raymond Arroyo: John Legend turns ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ into a clunky #MeToo anthem

WWNR -
0
This Christmas, John Legend is draining the romance and edge from the Christmas chestnut, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with a virtue-signaling rewrite. The tune,...
Read more
News

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report summary released, showing bone fracture photos

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK CITY – Fox News has obtained the summary of the autopsy report of disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap