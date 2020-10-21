64.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 11:54am

Barrett meets with senators ahead of committee vote on Supreme Court nomination

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Judge Amy Coney Barrett is meeting with senators Wednesday, a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Barrett met with Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Wednesday morning, and is also scheduled to meet with John Barrasso, R-Wy., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Martha McSally, R-Ariz., James Lankford, R-Okla., Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

SCHUMER SAYS HE AND FEINSTEIN HAD A ‘SERIOUS TALK’ AFTER BARRETT HEARINGS: REPORT

“I think the overwhelming majority of people who saw the hearing last week saw someone they were very impressed with,” Rubio told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Barrett.

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was supported by 51% of participants in a recent Gallup poll, but opposition from the left has been fierce. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was accosted in an airport this week by two women

SEN. TOM COTTON: CONFIRM AMY CONEY BARRETT TO THE SUPREME COURT. THE SECOND AMENDMENT IS AT STAKE

“You’re going to make my children, my daughter who stood on the shoulders of giants, you’re going to take her rights away by voting for this woman who’s a racist?” one woman asked.

“This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated,” Graham tweeted after. “I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat.”

Rubio also weighed in on the rhetoric against Barrett.

“You hear in the voice, see in the statements of these people some real exaggeration here. I mean the idea that this woman is a racist, that they would say that?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubio said that people may disagree with her but said personal attacks are “ridiculous.” The senator said he believes that these attacks are from a “fringe element,” but have “become part of American politics now.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Barrett’s nomination on Thursday, and a vote by the full Senate is likely to take place on Monday, Oct. 26.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Barrett meets with senators ahead of committee vote on Supreme Court nomination

News WWNR -
0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is meeting with senators Wednesday, a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on her nomination...
Read more

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

News WWNR -
0
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to...
Read more

The presidential election comes down to these 9 states

News WWNR -
0
With two weeks to go until Election Day on Nov. 3, President Trump faces a challenging poll position, but the president predicts that “we’re going...
Read more

FBI holding laptop allegedly containing Hunter Biden business emails: officials

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...FBI in possession of...
Read more

How Mookie Betts changed the super-sabermetric World Series into the super-fun Series

News WWNR -
0
3:13 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more

Related Stories

News

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

WWNR -
0
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to...
Read more
News

The presidential election comes down to these 9 states

WWNR -
0
With two weeks to go until Election Day on Nov. 3, President Trump faces a challenging poll position, but the president predicts that “we’re going...
Read more
News

FBI holding laptop allegedly containing Hunter Biden business emails: officials

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...FBI in possession of...
Read more
News

How Mookie Betts changed the super-sabermetric World Series into the super-fun Series

WWNR -
0
3:13 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more
News

Some media liberals urge revenge, payback if Trump loses

WWNR -
0
Media commentators, who are unloading everything they have on President Trump, are no longer content with the idea of him merely losing.Now, in...
Read more
News

Ingraham: Biden alliance with teachers’ unions should alarm women wary of Trump

WWNR -
0
President Trump could make gains among women by pointing out Joe Biden's support of teachers' unions who have pushed to keep schools closed...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap