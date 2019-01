Baylor vs. West Virginia basketball highlights from 2019 game. Baylor topped West Virginia 85-73 on Monday. Makai Mason led all players with 29 points.

SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw4dyfv39tfR77pkCtS4iaw

Visit the Stadium website: http://www.watchstadium.com

Follow Stadium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchstadium

Like Stadium on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchstadium

Follow Stadium on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WatchStadium