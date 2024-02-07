Beckley accepting orders for Hometown Hero Banners during February

The City of Beckley will accept new orders for Hometown Hero Banners during the month of February 2024. Over the past two years, 94 banners have honored local heroes. The banners are displayed on downtown light poles between the months of April and November each year.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program honors veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces from the Beckley area. Each banner features the veteran’s photo, name, and branch of service. The banners can be sponsored by companies, organizations, or families.

The cost to order a banner is $85; the city covers the cost of the brackets. Applications may be obtained at City Hall at 409 S. Kanawha Street or online at the city’s website www.beckley.org during the month of February.