Beckley accepting orders for Hometown Hero Banners during February

Beckley, WV- The City of Beckley will accept new orders for Hometown Hero Banners during the month of February 2023. The city first offered the program in 2022, which resulted in 49 veterans being honored with banners on downtown light poles during the fall. The banners were taken down after the Veterans parade for Christmas decorations; the banners are being stored for the winter months. Those banners will be re-installed, along with new banners, in April, and remain up until mid-November.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program honors veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces from the Beckley area. Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, and branch of service. Sponsored by companies, organizations, and families, the banners will be displayed on light poles throughout downtown.

“Families who participated last year were so happy with the banners. We look forward to hanging the banners again this spring and continuing to honor our veterans,” says Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events.

The cost to order a banner is $70; the city covers the cost of the brackets. Applications may be obtained at City Hall at 409 S. Kanawha Street or online at the city’s website www.beckley.org during the month of February. The city will place the banner order with Rileighs Outdoor Décor on March 1, 2023. For more information, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776.