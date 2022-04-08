Beckley Auto Mall Once Again Best In The State.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A local car dealership was once again honored for excellence on Thursday.

For the fourth straight year, Beckley Auto Mall was named Volume Buick GMC Dealership of the Year. Nick Klein is District Sales Manager For General Motors and says that in his year and a half in the position, this is his third awards presentation.

“This dealership has shown excellence in all phases of running a car dealership. Not only selling vehicles but also servicing vehicles, taking care of customer issues and making sure that that customer is one that will want to come back to be taken care of here at Beckley Auto Mall. I’m a big believer that success is no accident. And believe me, that awards table is no accident.”

While the past couple of years have been tough ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beckley Auto Mall has been able to thrive. General Manager Rick Lewis says there are three reasons for that.

“We try to make sure our employees are happy first. . . and you know, if our employees are happy we have that great atmosphere, the customers feel that atmosphere, that’s key number one. Inventory obviously is key number two. If you have it, you can sell it. And then number three is just making sure that our customers are taken care of when we do sell that vehicle. Not only when we sell it, but for the lifetime of that ownership.”

This isn’t the only award Beckley Auto Mall will be receiving this year. The dealership will soon be honored with the 2021 Mark of Excellence.





