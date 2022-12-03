Beckley Campus SNA Thanksgiving dinner drive supports 10 families in need

December 2, 2022

During their annual Thanksgiving dinner drive, the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus Student Nurses’ Association collected enough items to make 10 full Thanksgiving dinner baskets for local families in need.

“This is a long-standing tradition on the WVU Tech campus,” shared Assistant Professor Mindy Harris. “I started working for WVU in 1998 and that year I began helping the SNA continue the tradition, so it’s been going on for more than 24 years.”

Members of the Student Nurses’ Association organize and pack Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

SNA officers have spearheaded the effort each year. For 2022, SNA President Tristan Coots and SNA officer Brittan Barley were instrumental in the process. Many other SNA members supported the effort as well.

“We seek donations from local businesses and students bring in food donations, then the SNA will finish each basket by purchasing any other items needed,” Harris explained. “This year we had 10 complete food baskets including whole turkeys and all other ‘fixings’ to complete a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal… pumpkin pie included!”

Harris said SNA works with local schools, churches and a local Lion’s Club to find families who could best use the food baskets.

“It’s a very rewarding activity and each year we receive several heartwarming thank you notes. This is one of our favorite annual activities and the students really enjoy knowing they’ve made the holiday a little happier for a few families.”