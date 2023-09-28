Beckley Campus to host Fall Nursing Expo Nov. 11

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus will host the annual Fall Expo on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the Beckley Campus, located at WVU Tech.
The event will include a VR simulation, hands-on nursing skill labs, an information session about the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, a campus tour and more.
“We look forward to welcoming prospective nursing students to our campus to learn more about a rewarding career in nursing,” said Campus Chair Hillary Parcell.
Lunch from Chick-fil-a will be provided by Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Raleigh General Hospital.
Event organizers note that this is a structured event and will be following a certain schedule. If attendees arrive late, they will miss part of the event and will not be able to take part in all activities for the day.