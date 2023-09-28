Beckley Campus to host Fall Nursing Expo Nov. 11

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus will host the annual Fall Expo on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the Beckley Campus, located at WVU Tech.

The event will include a VR simulation, hands-on nursing skill labs, an information session about the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, a campus tour and more.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective nursing students to our campus to learn more about a rewarding career in nursing,” said Campus Chair Hillary Parcell.

Lunch from Chick-fil-a will be provided by Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Raleigh General Hospital.

Event organizers note that this is a structured event and will be following a certain schedule. If attendees arrive late, they will miss part of the event and will not be able to take part in all activities for the day.

Register online to attend the event.