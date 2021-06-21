Beckley Celebrates Juneteenth For The 17th Time On Saturday.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) On June 17th, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday. However, the city of Beckley has been celebrating Juneteenth for the past 17 years. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring all slaves free in states that had rebelled against the union. However, it wasn’t until June 19th, 1865 that the last group of slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free. Saturday’s celebration began with a commemorative ceremony at the Wright-Hunter Cemetery. Events then moved to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, where Juneteenth was marked with guest speakers, singers and dancing. The West Virginia National Guard was also there to administer free Covid-19 vaccines.