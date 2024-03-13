Beckley Concert Association Brings Broadway to Beckley March 17th

Beckley, WV – Theatrical power couple Nicolas Dromard and Desireé Davar created this new duo performance to be able to share their love of song and dance with venues worldwide. In this high-energy show, NIC+DESI bring audiences on their journey of love while performing stage and screen favorites, from Great American Songbook and hits from their favorite roles in Broadway’s JERSEY BOYS, WEST SIDE STORY, OKLAHOMA!, WICKED, and more! Performing with piano accompaniment. NIC+DESI captivate crowds with spectacular Broadway song and dance, both in the traditional style and with a fresh, modern twist! Come see and hear them live Sunday evening, March 17, 2024, at 6:00 pm at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley, WV. Lobby doors open at 5:00 pm. Admission for this performance is $20.For more information, to purchase tickets, or make donations see http://www.beckleyconcerts.com/ or find them on Facebook.