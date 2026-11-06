 Skip to content
Advertise With Us
WWNR Radio logo with frequency 620AM and 101.1FM for local broadcasting.
Advertisement

Beckley Concert Association Welcomes Pizzi Strings

The Beckley Concert Association continues its 2026-2027 season next week with a performance by Pizzi Strings, an accomplished ensemble featuring musicians from the Boston Conservatory and The Juilliard School.

The concert is scheduled for November 12 at 7 p.m. at Beckley Presbyterian Church. Audience members can expect a wide-ranging program featuring both classical and contemporary favorites, from Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Association officials say the performance reflects the organization’s goal of bringing a variety of entertainment options to southern West Virginia audiences. Individual tickets are available for $20, while season memberships remain available and include admission to the remainder of the concert season.

Advertisement