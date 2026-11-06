Beckley Concert Association Welcomes Pizzi Strings

The Beckley Concert Association continues its 2026-2027 season next week with a performance by Pizzi Strings, an accomplished ensemble featuring musicians from the Boston Conservatory and The Juilliard School.

The concert is scheduled for November 12 at 7 p.m. at Beckley Presbyterian Church. Audience members can expect a wide-ranging program featuring both classical and contemporary favorites, from Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Association officials say the performance reflects the organization’s goal of bringing a variety of entertainment options to southern West Virginia audiences. Individual tickets are available for $20, while season memberships remain available and include admission to the remainder of the concert season.