Beckley Hosts The Appalachian Festival This Week.

Warren Ellison Talks To Jill Moorefield Of Beckley Events About The Appalachian Festival.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The streets of Beckley will be filled with music, food and fun Saturday evening with the Appalachian Festival Street Fair from 5pm to 8:30pm. Former A Taste Of Beckley, the event features food vendors such as the Historic Black Knight, Chick-fil-a, Holy O’s doughnuts, the Pink Pig Barbeque, Sticky Fingers Apples and Tea Time. Music will be provided by Emily Grace, The New River Jazz Band, Kate Lett and Randy Gilkey. Other booths will feature businesses, organizations and pop up shops. 103cir will host its popular Oreo stacking contest. And Haunted Beckley will have a Ghosts, Legends and Lore Tour starting at Word Park.

Other Appalachian Festival events include a concert featuring Mike Mitchell at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium Thursday night at 7:30pm, hosted by the Beckley Concert Association. Fridays In The Park will feature the Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band at 11:30am and Shane Ingram at 12:20pm under the gazebo at Word Park on Neville Street. The Beckley Farmer’s Market will be from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber Of Commerce presents the Appalachian Makers Market at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Formerly the Arts and Crafts Fair, the Makers Market showcases the best of Appalachia with homemade wares, artisan demonstrations food and the Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show. Admission is $5.00 for adults. Hours are 9am to 7pm Friday and 9am to 5pm Saturday. The annual Business Show, sponsored by Concord University and WOAY TV, will be held at the Conference Center Friday from 9am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm. Admission is $5.00.

For more information about the Appalachian Festival, visit appalachianfestival.net or www.facebook.com/beckleyevents or call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776.