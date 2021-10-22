Beckley Installs New Interpretive Signs Along The McManus Trail.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The City Of Beckley has installed seven new interpretive signs along the McManus Trail describing the history and heritage of the area. The signs were designed by John Sellards and mafe possible thru a matching grant from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.

The rail-trail was originally the C & O Railway until the tracks were removed in 2002 The signs will promote coal heritage along the trail including coal camps and towns, coal tipples, a former railroad station, railroad markers and businesses that the railroad served.

The signs are located at various points along the trail, from Mabscott near James Street and Railroad Avenue, to Skelton near the Eisenhower Drive shelter/Kroger end of the trail.