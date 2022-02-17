Beckley Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Beckley, WV – Two Beckley residents have been arrested on drug charges.

On Thursday, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the WV

State Police SRT team served a search warrant at a residence on Hargrove Street. They found

272 grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of marijuana, 65 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of heroin, 8

grams of meth ice, 4 handguns and more than $13,000 in U.S. currency.

Michael Kelley and Savannah Todd were arrested and charged with two counts of possession

with intent to distribute narcotics.

The Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WV State Police,

Beckley Police Department, ATF and FBI.

