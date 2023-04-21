Beckley Police Investigate Homicide – Victim Identified

Beckley, WV- “On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:21 p.m., officers from the Beckley Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 1000 Block of Scott Avenue. Officers arrived on-scene within two minutes of being dispatched and located thirty-two fired cartridge casings, and glass from an automobile in the roadway at the intersection of Scott Avenue and Eighth Street. All parties and the vehicle involved were gone when the officers arrived.

“Approximately four minutes later, Officers were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim, who has been identified as 30-year-old MALIQUE SHAQUILLE MEDLEY of Beckley, died as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting. The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit were called-out to investigate.”

“The preliminary investigation has determined that the victim, his wife and two children were traveling in a vehicle along Scott Avenue in area of Eighth Street, when an unknown subject(s) standing in the area between Eight and Ninth Street fired multiple rounds into the passenger side of the vehicle where the victim was seated. Three black males were seen running down Scott Avenue and then onto Ninth Street toward Sheridan Avenue.”

“The Beckley Police Department is urging members of the public to come forward and provide any information they have related to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case. No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries were reported. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”