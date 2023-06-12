Beckley Police Officer Graduates from FBI National Academy

Beckley, WV – On June 9, 2023, Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey announced that Sergeant Jamie Blume has graduated as a member of the 286th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on June 8th, 2023. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers will be invited to attend the course.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 286th session consisted of two hundred and thirty-eight law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Sergeant Blume currently serves as the Beckley Police Department training coordinator. He is a Marine Corps veteran, has served with the Beckley Police Department for almost eighteen years, and holds a bachelor’s degree in social science.

During his time at the FBI Academy, Sergeant Blume elected to complete advanced/graduate level coursework in constitutional law, behavioral analysis, national security, executive leadership, and executive writing, earning a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia upon completion.

Sergeant Blume is the 19th Officer from the Beckley Police Department to have attended the FBI National Academy. Blume joins Chief Bailey, Deputy Chief Allard, and Sergeant Bragg as active members of the Beckley Police Department who have graduated this prestigious Academy.