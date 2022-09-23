Beckley Prepares for Chili Night

Beckley, WV – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night will fill the streets of downtown Beckley on Saturday, October 1, from 5:00 to 8:30 pm. The 2022 version will include 34 chili vendors plus 30 non-chili vendors, 9 musical acts, and a mini-carnival.

The $5 admission includes a strip of five sample tickets and a voting coin. Additional booths will offer drinks and other food (such as funnel cakes, roasted corn, BBQ, baked goods and more), along with pop-up shops, and informational booths. Plus, several downtown businesses will be open during the evening.

Advance ticket sales will be available at the Beckley Exhibition Mine or Youth Museum – cash or credit card (September 26-30, 10 am – 5 pm). Only cash sales will be accepted at ticket booths during the event. Even with advance tickets, attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7 p.m. on event day as the limited chili supplies may go fast. During the event, ticket booths will be located on Neville Street near Word Park and near United Bank on Main Street, selling tickets from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last. A limited supply of Chili Night shirts will be sold at the event headquarters at 125 Main Street.

Chili recipes range from regular chili to spicy and specialty chili recipes (such as vegetarian, BBQ, coffee, and chicken chili). Panels of celebrity judges select their favorite chili in categories (restaurant, business, organization, individual), along with the most unique specialty chili and best tasting spicy chili, and a hometown favorite. Awards are also presented to the most attractive booth and most exciting booth. The public can vote for the Peoples’ Choice with voting coins distributed with admission.

In addition to tasting chili recipes, attendees can enjoy a variety of musical entertainment at several stages. Chili Night – October 1st Entertainment Schedule:

Word Park gazebo: 5:00 -6:00 pm – The New Gospel Singaleers (gospel)

7:30 -8:30 pm – The Danley Band (country & rock with a WV attitude)

WVU Tech plaza: 6:00-7:30 pm – DNS Entertainment (DJs – dance groups)

Main Street Stage: 5:00 – 6:30 pm – Bicycle (Urban Rock – songs from the 70s to current)

7:00-8:00 – Pink Casino (pop/rock/alternative)

Shoemaker Square: 5:00 -6:15 pm – – Quiet Enough (80s rock band)

7:00 – 8:00 pm – The Switch (young high-energy rock band)

Neville Street at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre – HGTA Theatre Group singers (Motown)

Park with the cardinal sculpture on corner of Neville & Heber Streets: 6:00-7:00 pm – Fool the Crow (metal rock band in recovery); 8:00 pm – Awards ceremony

Word Park – back of parking lot – Myers Amusements – mini-carnival

The event organizers request that attendees do not bring pets, skateboards, or coolers to the event. The event normally attracts a large crowd, so for everyone’s safety, dogs will not be allowed. Booth representatives and attendees should continue to be careful to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Also, the police department encourages parents with children under the age of 15 to please accompany their children during the event.

Chili Night has become a fall tradition in southern West Virginia. Organized by the Beckley Events Committee and the City of Beckley, the money raised from ticket sales helps the committee to offer events throughout the year. Thanks to event sponsor McDonalds, along with in-kind sponsors United Bank and WVU Tech, plus our media partners – The Register-Herald, WVNS59, WVVA, WOAY, 105.9 WTNJ, 103CIR, GROOVY 94.1, 93.5. THE BUZZ, WWNR, and WJLS. Thanks to all the chili cooks and booth participants!