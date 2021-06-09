Beckley Pride Event Scheduled for Saturday

Listen to Lola Rizer’s conversation with Christina Baisden here

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) After being forced to have their Beckley Pride event in 2020 via ZOOM, Beckley Pride will be hosting their Beckley Pride event in person this weekend.

Beckley Pride President Christian Baisden says that this years event is bigger than the event in 2019. and that organizers are looking forward to being together to celebrate all the advancements that have been made in Beckley to support the LGBTQ+ community.

June has been nationally designated as PRIDE month. Bill Clinton was the first U.S. President to officially recognize Pride Month in 1999 and 2000. Then, from 2009 to 2016, Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month. President Joe Biden issued the annual proclamation on June 1st of this year. You can read the Proclamation here

The event is scheduled for June 12th 12pm-6pm at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway! Featuring: Record Breaking Popcorn, BARH, New River Health, Lil’s Sweets, Keeper of the Mountains, Just for Kids Inc, DEEz EATz, Vicious Fruit Apparel, West Virginia Gay & Lesbian Community Center, Aquarius Witch Creations, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, Sing & Wiggle, South Central Educational Development, The BOXX, Red Bench Wedding, Toadily Real Crafts, Legal Aide, Harmony Ridge Recovery Center, Active Southern WV, Mom Hugs, WV artists and more.

The event is free and open to the public you can find more on the Beckley Pride FACEBOOK PAGE