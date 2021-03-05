Beckley Pride- Giving back to the community and supporting those in need.

–Lola Rizer



Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Goal of Beckley Pride is to create space spaces for LGBTQ people. Offering educational programs and literature to educate people on the issues that LGBTQ people face. They also do a lot of community outreach. In A conversation with… Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride we talk about resources available and their drive to fill the Blessing Boxes in Beckley and offer support to those in need.



Listen Here:

The one message that Christina would want members of the LGBTQ Community to know is that “ we’re here for you, whatever you need. We have a Facebook page that you can reach us at any any point of time we have access to different resources”…” we don’t want people to feel like they are abandoned during this time”



You can contact Beckley Pride through their website and or Facebook Page > they hope to be hosting events again in the need future and would be looking for volunteers to get involved.

Beckleypride.Org

BeckleyWVPride@gmail.com