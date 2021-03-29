Beckley Pride offering Scholarships for LGBTQIA+ HS Seniors

3/29/21

Beckley, WV (WWNR) Beckley Pride is pleased to announce the launch of our “Larry L. Williams Memorial Scholarship” Program. Through this scholarship, graduating high school seniors who openly identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community can apply for funds for education-related expenses to pursue a degree from an accredited college, university, or technical/vocational program. The scholarship will be awarded to 2 winners in the amount of $1,500 totaling $3,000. The scholarship is a one-time award paid directly to our selected winners.

The Program requirements are as follows:

Must reside within the following counties of Southern West Virginia: Fayette , Greenbrier , Mercer , McDowell , Monroe , Nicholas , Raleigh , Summers , or Wyoming.

Must be a high school senior in the year they apply for the scholarship. High school transcripts must be included with this application

Must be enrolled in an accredited college, university, or vocational school within the United States for the Fall Semester or sooner. Proof of acceptance/enrollment is required.

Complete a personal essay as outlined.

Provide 2 letters of recommendation from non-family members.

Prepare a detailed list of community involvement with special consideration given to those with a demonstrated history of LGBTIA+ community leadership and/or activism.

Sign an acknowledgment form agreeing to the outline terms and conditions of the application.

Students can mail their completed application, official high school transcripts, proof of enrollment, and two letters of recommendation to Beckley PRIDE either via email at beckleyWVpride@gmail.com or by US Mail to Beckley Pride P.O. Box 5093 Beckley, WV 25801

Applications are being accepted now through April 30, 2021. If sending by mail, the applications must be postmarked by the 30th to be considered. The winners will be announced on May 28th via the email, and phone number provided in the application unless otherwise noted. The scholarship award will be presented directly to the student on June 12th at our annual pride event at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

Students can also apply online and for their convenience, we have also added a printable version. Here is the scholarship link to our website:

Beckley Pride is a registered nonprofit organization in Beckley, West Virginia that fuels transformational movements to advance equality and justice for LGBTQ+ people in communities across Southern West Virginia. We promote unity, inclusion, and awareness of sexual and gender diversity and aim to create a sense of community and safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals, and their families.

