Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit executes 3 Search Warrants -Drugs Seized

Beckley, WV – “On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed (3) three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and (1) one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley. As a result, 422 grams of Marijuana, 407 grams of Methamphetamine, 299 grams of Fentanyl, 47 grams of Crack Cocaine, $1740.00 cash, two AR-15 rifles, and four handguns were seized. The estimated street value of seized narcotics is $89,070.00.

JUSTIN STOUMILE, 26 of Beckley was arrested and charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). EMMANUEL STOUMILE, 37 of Beckley was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).

Two subjects remain at-large: RAYMOND STOUMILE, 36 of Beckley is wanted on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and HAROLD WILSON, 33 of Beckley is wanted on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit is comprised of members from the Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).”

** All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. **