On January 11, 2022, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made multiple arrests in various locations as a result of a several month-long investigation. The details of those arrests follow.

Arrested in Amigo:

Kristopher Thomas of Detroit, Michigan. He has been charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).Howard Snider of Detroit, Michigan. He has been charged with 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

Arrested in Beckley:

Eugene Williams of Detroit, Michigan. He has been charged with 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

Arrested in Coal City:

Jannette Welch of Coal City. She has been charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

Arrested in Daniels:

Shannon Meadows of Daniels. She has been charged with 1 count of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

Arrested in Putnam County WV for crimes occurring in Raleigh County:

Eddie Kellom of Detroit, Michigan. He has been charged with 4 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).On January 26, 2022 Isaiah Francis of Beckley turned himself in. He has been charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and ATF.