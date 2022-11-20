Beckley Residents Believe In The Magic This Weekend.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Christmas came early to Beckley over the weekend.

The first ever Believe In The Magic Christmas Vendor Show was held Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Organized by the Convention Center and Southern Communications, and sponsored by Childers Enterprises and the Thornhill Auto Group, more than 80 vendors were on hand with unique gifts and homemade crafts, art and homemade food. It was a chance for attendees to do some early Christmas shopping and get in the holiday spirit.

“We sold out with 80 vendors,” said Southern Communications Station Manager Beth Reger. “The crowd has been wonderful. When you look around, it’s just great. There are a lot of handmade items, a lot of unique items. We have Santa Claus here for pictures with the kids, it’s free. Just come out and get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. And the Grinch is gonna be around.”

On display at vendors booths were soaps, coal jewelry, Christmas wreathes, delicious food, clothing, home decor, pet supplies and Hailey the Christmas dog.

There was also Christmas music from the Perry Memorial United Methodist Church. And Ebeneezer Scrooge was on hand to promote Theater WV’s production of A Christmas Carol at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater.

Plans are already underway for next year’s Believe In The Magic Christmas Vendors Show. Booths are being reserved for next year and the upper area of the Convention Center will be opened up for more booths.