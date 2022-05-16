Beckley Residents Enjoy Sweet Treats And The Music Of Bill Withers

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Area residents could sample sweet treats, learn how to prepare for emergencies, and enjoy the music of Bill Withers Saturday at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Due to the threat of inclement weather, the events were moved to the bottom floor on Prince Street.

Beckley’s Sweet Treats returned after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Attendees could purchase tickets to sample desserts and other sweet items from area restaurants, businesses and organizations. Among the vendors were the United Way Of Southern West Virginia, Raleigh County Community Action, The Dish, Holy O’s, Donut Connection, Beckley Woman’s Club, Tea Time, Raleigh County 4-H, Hilltop Coffee, Greater Beckley Christian School, The Lunch Wagon, Beckley Children’s Theatre, and Beckley Pride. There was also music from Beckley Art Center Students, Mia Bailey, Beckley Children’s Theater and the How Great Thou Art Theater Group.

The Raleigh County Emergency Preparedness Fair featured vendors and activities designed to show people how to keep themselves safe in the event of an emergency. Participants included the Southern WV Preparedness Partnership / Local Emergency Planning Committee, Beckley Sanitary Board, Beckley Fire & Police Departments, CERT, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, American Red Cross and the Raleigh County EOC.

The Second Annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival showcased local artists performing the music of the Raleigh County native and iconic singer-songwriter. Performers included the Carpenter Ants, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, the Lords of Lester, 4-Chill, Scott T. Smith and Drew Lawrence.

Proceeds from Saturday’s events will benefit the United Way Of Southern West Virginia and Bill Withers Memorial Statue Bronzing Fund.