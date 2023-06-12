Beckley Rotary Club donates $8000 to Local Food Pantries

Beckley, WV – Beckley Rotary Club raises $8000 in its annual Dave Langford Food Drive. On Tuesday, June 13th at noon at the Historic Black Knight, the club will present a $1600 donation to each of these local food pantries.

Salvation Army of Beckley, WV

Food for Body and Soul Food Pantry

Beckley Dream Center

Helping Hands Resource Center

Carpenters Corner

According to April Elkins Badtke, Rotary president the annual food drive specifically supports area food banks in his honor Dave Langford and in partnership with AEP and the Beckley Area Foundation.

Badtke notes, “As Rotarians, we are aware of many issues globally and locally. Providing this donation to our local food pantries allows them the ability to purchase the food they need like perishables or other items they need. We are honored to provide these funds for them secured by our friends at AEP and from our Membership. This club continues to champion this project year after year.”

Representatives from each food pantry will be present to receive the donation and to share briefly about the work they do in fighting food instability in southern West Virginia.

About the Dave Langford Food Drive

Dave Langford was a faithful Rotarian. He spent a successful 32-year career with Appalachian Power Company (later American Electric Power) in Beckley, WV, primarily working in external affairs and customer service, and also served in a lobbyist capacity in Charleston, WV supporting various public interests.

Throughout his career, Dave was involved with various chambers of commerce, United Way, Rotary Clubs, Foundations, and a host of additional community service organizations in southern West Virginia.

He took an active role in numerous service projects of the Beckley Rotary Club and was involved with both the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

He also was instrumental in arranging for the establishment of the American Electric Power Company Community Services Fund at the Beckley Area Foundation. This donor-advised fund addresses health, housing, and hunger issues for low-income households and senior citizens.

Dave had a special passion for golf, events with family and friends, and providing food for the hungry.

In 2014 Beckley Rotary Club began the annual food drive to support area food banks in his honor in partnership with AEP and the Beckley Area Foundation.