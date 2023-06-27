Beckley Rotary Club Installs First Person of Color as Next Rotary President

Beckley, WV – Beckley Rotary Club will install Kristi Williams Dumas as the 2023-2024 Rotary President, on Tuesday, June 27. Dumas is the first person of color to be elected as president of the local club.

With the passing of the gavel from April Elkins Badtke to the new president, Dumas will share her vision for the upcoming year as she encourages Rotarians to “Think locally, Act Globally.”

Those interested in knowing more about that vision, hearing more about our “Service Above Self” approach to meeting community and global needs, and learning how Rotary can impact their life are encouraged to reach out.

“Today we take our biggest step as a club in embracing the tenets of diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging,” says Dumas. “Rotary is for everyone.”

In addition to the celebratory passing of the gavel, the club will recognize Rotarian of the Year, Paul Harris Fellow Awards, and more.