Beckley shooting leaves 1 dead and 1 in custody

Beckley police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening at a Beckley Shopping Center.

according to a release from officials, Shortly before 10:30pm on December 29, 2023, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident that occurred inside a vehicle that was parked in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center. Upon arrival, they discovered one female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was later declared deceased. Responding officers were able to take Deshawn Lawson (28 years-of-age, of Beckley, WV) into custody at the scene. The initial investigation suggests that this shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Mr. Lawson has been charged with the following: First Degree Murder, Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Wanton Endangerment. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending family notification. Further information will be released as it becomes available.”