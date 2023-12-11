Beckley Shooting leaves 1 dead

Beckley – WV, Beckley Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Beckley Man. According to information released to the media. At approximately 1:20am Sunday morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting

incident at a residence in the 200 block of Clyde Street. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted life-saving measures, however the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident as a homicide. The victim in this incident is identified as 20 year old Traysouan Robertson of Beckley. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation and Further information will be released as it becomes available.