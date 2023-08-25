Beckley Shooting Leaves 2 Injured. Suspect Identified.

*** UPDATE*** Beckley, WV- Ryan Bayne-Durgan has been taken into custody. He was arrested by PD officers and detectives Friday Evening in Raleigh.

Beckley, WV – “At around 8:40pm on 8/24/2023, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Grant Street in Beckley in relation to a reported shooting. It was discovered that two male suspects had been involved in an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire. These gunshots resulted in injuries being sustained by a resident of the home and an uninvolved bystander that was nearby. Both victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. Beckley Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Ryan Bayne-Durgan in relation to this incident. He faces charges of: Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. This is still an active investigation and further charges are anticipated.”

Ryan Bayne-Durgan is described as a black male, 39 years of age, 5’11”, and 220 lbs. He was last seen in the area of Thomas Street in Beckley.