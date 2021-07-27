Beckley Shooting Suspect Arrested in NC

Beckley, WV- (WWNR) A suspect in last weeks shooting in Beckley is in Custody. ALBERT SHACORE JONES was taken into custody earlier today by members of the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte, North Carolina. JONES was wanted in connection with the shooting of a female during a domestic dispute that occurred on July 18, 2021, on Westline Drive in Beckley. She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. JONES is being held in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg area jail pending an extradition hearing. No additional information will be released at this time.