Beckley to host Coffee & Tea Celebration in April

Beckley, WV – Plans to bring back Beckley’s Coffee & Tea Celebration are underway, and the community is encouraged to save the date – Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea shops / vendors, the event will offer coffee and tea tastings, desserts/other food, music, authors and other activities in Downtown Beckley. The Events Committee invites businesses to consider using this opportunity to promote their coffee or tea-related business or organization.

Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events says, “Our first Coffee and Tea Celebration in 2019 was a success. We had to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid numbers, but we are excited to bring it back this year. With a new coffee shop, Coffee on Main, located in downtown, the event will extend from Neville Street to the courthouse block of Main Street. We hope that Fruits of Labor might be open by then. Plus, other local coffee shops in the area are invited to set up booths.”

Coffee and tea participants may offer samples in exchange for tickets during the event. Attendees purchase tickets for samples (5 for $5), and the drink/dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Sample cups will be provided, and participants will be reimbursed 50 cents per ticket collected after the event. Participants may sell larger cups of their drink or dessert portions, or other food or items at their business or booth. The tickets may also be used for samples of optional coffee/tea-infused desserts/food. A few food trucks and specialty food vendors (i.e. honey or other food that complements coffee and tea) may be part of the block party.

Booths will set up along the block of Neville Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Heber Street and the courthouse block of Main Street. Outdoor booth spaces along the street will be available, and a few booths may set up inside of buildings. Participants need to follow all requirements of the Health Department. Non-restaurant participants may contact the Health Department (304-252-8531) to learn if a temporary food handling card is needed for specific items. Space is limited, so if interested in participating, complete the registration form on the Beckley Events page of the City’s website (https://beckley.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/coffee-and-tea-celebration-registration-form.pdf) and send in by April 4 or call 304-256-1776 for more details.