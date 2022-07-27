Beckley to initiate a Hometown Heroes Banner Program to Honor Our Past and Present Members of the Armed Forces

(Beckley, WV) – The City of Beckley is organizing and celebrating a new Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program honors veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces and First Responders from Beckley or Raleigh County. Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials. Sponsored by businesses, organizations and families, the banners will be displayed on light poles throughout downtown Beckley, beginning in Shoemaker Square and around the Courthouse Square.

The cost to sponsor a Hometown Hero banner is $70, and the city will cover the cost of the brackets ($65). The banner application and more details can be found on the City’s website (www.beckley.org) or an application can be completed at City Hall (409 S. Kanawha Street) or the Youth Museum (for in-person credit card payments) or call 304-256-1776 for information. To be included on the initial order please complete the application form, include a photo of your veteran, and pay the $70 fee by August 15. It takes approximately 4-6 weeks to produce the banners. Hopefully, the banners will be installed on the light poles in late September or early October and remain up through Veterans Day on November 11. Then, the banners will be taken down for winter storage and reinstalled in May through Veterans Day 2023.

“Our Veterans Parade committee has been talking about starting a veterans’ banner program for a while, so we are happy to announce the Hometown Heroes banner program in Beckley. Community involvement is key to the success of this program, as families and sponsors can honor local Armed Forces service members by purchasing banners,” says Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events. Depending on light pole space availability after the first round of banners are ordered, there may be another banner order placed next spring.

Fact Sheet for Hometown Heroes Banner Application

 Applications may be obtained at the City of Beckley’s City Hall (Emmett Pugh Municipal

Building) at 409 S. Kanawha Street or apply online at the city’s website www.beckley.org

 Families, friends, businesses, and organizations can sponsor 18” x 36” Hometown Hero

Banners honoring veterans from Beckley or Raleigh County for $70 per banner. The city

will cover the cost of the brackets ($65 value).

o Payment Methods:

 Cash can be paid in-person at City Hall, 409 S. Kanawha Street

 Check (payable to the City of Beckley) can be paid in person at City Hall

 Credit Card can be paid online or in person at the Youth Museum of

Southern WV beside the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

 The banner order will be placed after payment is made. The initial order will be made

around August 15, 2022, with the hopes of installing them a month before Veterans

Day. They will also be hung again next Spring through Fall. If there is additional interest,

a second order will be placed in the spring of 2023.

 Only one banner will be displayed per individual service member. Served in the U.S.

Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, or National Guard. Rank of service can be

left blank.

 The city will do their best to protect the banners but is not responsible for lost,

damaged, or missing banners. The banners will be the property of the city. The durable

banners should last a couple of years. When the city determines that they are no longer

presentable, they may return them to the sponsor.

 The banners will be displayed on light poles in Shoemaker Square and around the

Courthouse Square initially and other streets as needed.

Photos: Photos must be of good quality with reasonable resolution. The service member does

not have to be in uniform in the photo. You may submit a digital image, or a digital image can

be produced from a photo.

If you have any questions, please call 304-256-1776 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.