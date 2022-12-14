Beckley Treasured Scenes Tree Ornament 21st Edition Now Available

“Rising Cardinals”

The cardinal sculpture was designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards. The Downtown Beckley plaza was designed by Sam Rich of Thrasher Engineering and constructed by the City’s Public Works Department with landscaping by Green River Landscaping.

Ornament Series Information

Our goal is to create a unique series of tree ornaments that depict a new theme each year. By doing so, we intend to preserve a different aspect of Beckley and Raleigh County. This year’s “Treasured Scenes,” Limited Edition ornament is now available at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 245 North Kanawha Street, Beckley.

Ornaments can be collected each year for a series that may be enjoyed for many generations. Collect them for yourself and your children, give them to employees at your business, or give as gifts to friends and family. These ornaments are sure to become cherished keepsakes and will be sold on a first come-first serve basis. Don’t miss out on this unique, limited edition, collectible.

Ornaments can be purchased for $15.00 each, and are available now at The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Office. For more information call; 304-252-7328, 1-877-987-3847, or email; chamber@brccc.com