Beckley voters will determine whether to change the city’s form of government.

Mayor Rob Rappold says he supports an ordinance to place the issue on the May 14th general

election ballot.

Last week, Beckley Common Council voted 4-3 to approve first reading of an ordinance that

would change Beckley from a strong mayor form of government to a city manager government.

In a city manager government, the city manager directs the administration of the city’s

operations, the city council serves as the governing body and the mayor serves largely as a

figurehead.

Three of the seven council members, including both of the at-large representatives, voted

against sending the city manager government ordinance to a second reading.

Mayor Rappold said in an email sent Wednesday to Council members that because of the close

vote and strong opposition from some residents, he supported an ordinance to send the

question to the voters on the May 14th general election ballot.

If the city manager government amendment is placed on the ballot in May, it will appear on the

same ballot where Beckley residents will also be asked to vote for Beckley’s mayor and council,

who serve four-year terms.

If the amendment passes, over the next four years, the council that is elected during the

upcoming election will be tasked with developing the roles and responsibilities of the city

manager as well as appointing a candidate who would take on the role in 2028, following the

municipal election.