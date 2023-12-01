Beckley Warming Center Seeking Volunteers, announces operation hours.



A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City

of Beckley will launch a Warming Center in Beckley for those who need shelter to stay warm and safe

during cold weather events.

The Beckley Warming Center will open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United

Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, Beckley, WV. The Warming Center will be

available between December 11, 2023 and March 31, 2024 when the temperature, including wind chill,

is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. When weather predictions forecast below freezing temperatures,

the Warming Center will open if the temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.

The Beckley Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 p.m. on the nights at or below 15

degrees and stay open overnight until 7:00 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below

the 15-degree mark, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 p.m.

A training for interested volunteers is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 5th in the

Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church. The collaborative is asking for

volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal. Trena can be reached at

tdacal@unitedwayswv.org. The shifts are 7:30 p.m. – midnight, midnight – 4:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m. –

8:00 a.m. on the designated nights that the Warming Center is open.

Residents should also know that in addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County

Community Action Emergency Housing Center is located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive. The Emergency

Housing Center provides shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case

management.